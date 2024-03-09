Alps Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 38.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,997 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IDA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in IDACORP by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,979 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in IDACORP by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,751 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in IDACORP by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,426 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in IDACORP by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 27,046 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,712 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,459,000 after purchasing an additional 32,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IDA opened at $89.35 on Friday. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.43 and a 12-month high of $112.96. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.96.

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The energy company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $411.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.84 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 14.79%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.59%.

IDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on IDACORP from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised IDACORP to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Mizuho reduced their price target on IDACORP from $99.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim lowered IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered IDACORP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.50.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

