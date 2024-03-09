Alps Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLT stock opened at $205.71 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.86 and a twelve month high of $206.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.06.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 94.46% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.86%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HLT shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.69.

In related news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total transaction of $4,204,967.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,536,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,338,015.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

