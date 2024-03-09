Alps Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 106,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in Valley National Bancorp by 155.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 308,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after buying an additional 187,917 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 2.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,932,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,220,000 after purchasing an additional 111,771 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 4.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,034,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,660,000 after purchasing an additional 282,188 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 363.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 192,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 151,355 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 68,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 7,709 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VLY. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Valley National Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.10.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VLY opened at $7.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.09. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $11.32.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $449.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.49 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 14.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 46.32%.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

