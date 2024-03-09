Alps Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,826 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 46.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,749 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in Baidu by 9.1% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,639,193 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $349,165,000 after buying an additional 221,092 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Baidu by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,631,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $300,972,000 after buying an additional 1,232,917 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Baidu by 3.1% during the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,089,303 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $280,698,000 after buying an additional 63,239 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Baidu by 15.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,794,387 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $241,076,000 after buying an additional 238,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Baidu by 56.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,621,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $222,061,000 after buying an additional 583,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BIDU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Baidu from $181.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Baidu from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a report on Monday, December 18th. Nomura Instinet raised Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Baidu from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.69.

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $98.27 on Friday. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $96.58 and a one year high of $160.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.82.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

