Alps Advisors Inc. Purchases 7,999 Shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) by 119.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 7,999 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Seaways were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 188.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 9,930 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP raised its holdings in International Seaways by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 964,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,404,000 after purchasing an additional 161,643 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in International Seaways by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 793,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,359,000 after purchasing an additional 227,480 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in International Seaways by 160.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 34,242 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in International Seaways by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 41,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 21,320 shares during the period. 63.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Seaways alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INSW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of International Seaways in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,244 shares in the company, valued at $6,497,468. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,244 shares in the company, valued at $6,497,468. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 13,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total value of $727,491.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,874,563.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,260 shares of company stock worth $947,911 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of INSW stock opened at $53.09 on Friday. International Seaways, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.77 and a 52-week high of $54.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72 and a beta of -0.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.36.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The transportation company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.10. International Seaways had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 51.92%. The business had revenue of $250.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.36 million. On average, analysts predict that International Seaways, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Seaways Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.04%. International Seaways’s payout ratio is 4.27%.

About International Seaways

(Free Report)

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.