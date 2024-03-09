Alps Advisors Inc. Purchases New Stake in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Kforce as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KFRC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kforce in the first quarter valued at about $126,009,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Kforce by 3,537.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 475,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,775,000 after buying an additional 462,118 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kforce by 121.6% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 532,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,796,000 after buying an additional 292,403 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kforce by 97.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 586,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,115,000 after buying an additional 289,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Kforce by 599.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 301,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,913,000 after buying an additional 258,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KFRC. StockNews.com cut Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Sidoti cut Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Kforce from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Kforce from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Kforce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.33.

Insider Activity at Kforce

In related news, COO David M. Kelly sold 1,806 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $126,420.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,606,790. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kforce Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ KFRC opened at $73.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.97 and its 200-day moving average is $64.51. Kforce Inc. has a one year low of $50.89 and a one year high of $74.79.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. Kforce had a return on equity of 38.24% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $363.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Kforce’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kforce Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kforce Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.01%.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

