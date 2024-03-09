Alps Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON)

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Disc Medicine were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Disc Medicine in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Disc Medicine by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Disc Medicine by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Disc Medicine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Disc Medicine from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Disc Medicine from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Disc Medicine presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kevin Bitterman sold 102,500 shares of Disc Medicine stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total transaction of $6,934,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 198,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,416,753.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 27,300 shares of Disc Medicine stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total transaction of $1,642,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 295,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,783,596.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Bitterman sold 102,500 shares of Disc Medicine stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total transaction of $6,934,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 198,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,416,753.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 338,000 shares of company stock worth $21,795,348 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Disc Medicine Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IRON opened at $65.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.31. Disc Medicine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.25 and a 52 week high of $77.60.

Disc Medicine Profile

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

Featured Stories

