Alps Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,684 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 34,123 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Berry were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its position in Berry by 251.0% during the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 1,382,476 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,336,000 after purchasing an additional 988,653 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Berry by 64.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,085,554 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,902,000 after purchasing an additional 425,293 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Berry during the third quarter valued at $1,366,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Berry by 604.9% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 152,698 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 131,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Berry by 11.3% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 229,674 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 23,408 shares in the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berry Price Performance

Shares of Berry stock opened at $7.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.42. Berry Co. has a 52 week low of $6.22 and a 52 week high of $9.60. The company has a market capitalization of $531.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Berry Increases Dividend

Berry ( NASDAQ:BRY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The energy company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12). Berry had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $216.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Berry’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Berry Co. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.7%. This is a boost from Berry’s previous None dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Berry’s payout ratio is 104.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Berry from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

