Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 2,334 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 34.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,334 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shelton Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 69,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,610,000 after buying an additional 29,551 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Marriott International by 4.7% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 28,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 91,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,996,000 after purchasing an additional 39,746 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 240.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 17,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after buying an additional 12,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MAR. Barclays increased their target price on Marriott International from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.80.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In other news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 37,300 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.46, for a total value of $9,006,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,197,286. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marriott International news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 37,300 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.46, for a total transaction of $9,006,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,197,286. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajeev Menon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.70, for a total transaction of $1,450,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,232 shares in the company, valued at $1,264,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,603 shares of company stock worth $30,083,827. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $250.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $238.98 and its 200 day moving average is $215.11. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.56 and a 12 month high of $252.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.62.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.45. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 848.49% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

