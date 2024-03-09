Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 23,391 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 44.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,391 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 900.0% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the second quarter worth $67,000. 69.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roblox Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $39.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.66. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $24.88 and a 12 month high of $47.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Roblox had a negative net margin of 41.15% and a negative return on equity of 770.71%. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RBLX shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Roblox from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Roblox from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Roblox from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 10,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $445,902.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,494,682.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $177,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 228,942 shares in the company, valued at $10,181,050.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 10,972 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $445,902.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 233,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,494,682.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 635,220 shares of company stock valued at $27,808,606. Company insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

