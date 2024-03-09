Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 2,830 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,830 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at $167,153,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 7.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,057,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,223,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,150 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Dover by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,902,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,470 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,175,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Dover by 102,123.6% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 562,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,484,000 after acquiring an additional 561,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Stock Down 0.5 %

DOV stock opened at $170.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.55 and a 200-day moving average of $146.50. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $127.25 and a fifty-two week high of $173.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Dover Dividend Announcement

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dover news, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $256,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,929,666.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $256,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,929,666.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $3,001,014.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,897,406.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Dover from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Dover from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Dover from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.18.

Get Our Latest Report on DOV

Dover Profile

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.