Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 5,028 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,639 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 5,028 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FCX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,101 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 112,066 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after acquiring an additional 32,474 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 132,043 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $6,624,000 after acquiring an additional 55,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,686 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 14,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 0.1 %

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $39.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.42. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $44.70. The stock has a market cap of $57.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 2.02.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on FCX. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $48.50 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Eight Capital set a $55.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

