Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 63,190 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,259 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 63,190 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Amdocs by 1.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,962,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,256,000 after buying an additional 75,733 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Amdocs by 2.1% in the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,041,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,493,000 after buying an additional 81,571 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Amdocs by 31.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,629,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,153,000 after buying an additional 621,962 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Amdocs by 1.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,109,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,905,000 after buying an additional 38,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Amdocs by 69.1% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,066,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,247,000 after buying an additional 844,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DOX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amdocs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.60.

Amdocs Price Performance

Shares of DOX opened at $92.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.69. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $78.38 and a 1-year high of $99.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.479 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is presently 37.26%.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

