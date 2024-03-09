Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 9,918 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 60.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,918 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 669,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,747,000 after purchasing an additional 54,993 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 712,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,709,000 after buying an additional 64,988 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 68,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,881,000 after buying an additional 30,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 16,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXPD. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. BNP Paribas cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.29.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Shares of EXPD opened at $121.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.99. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.89 and a 52-week high of $131.17.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.43% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.