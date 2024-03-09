Alps Advisors Inc. Takes $900,000 Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 33,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTRA. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 2.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,194,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,308,000 after purchasing an additional 33,203 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 64.7% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 8,656 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 3.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 197,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,354,000 after acquiring an additional 6,556 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC increased its position in Coterra Energy by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 11,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Coterra Energy by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,376,000 after purchasing an additional 729,306 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Coterra Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

Coterra Energy stock opened at $26.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.42. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 37.38%.

In other news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $364,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at $2,449,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CTRA shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Coterra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.27.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CTRA

Coterra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.