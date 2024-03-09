Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Free Report) by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,309 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of Altimmune worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 62.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 180,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 69,014 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 13.4% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 230,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 27,210 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Altimmune during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Altimmune in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the third quarter worth about $40,000. 66.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altimmune alerts:

Altimmune Stock Up 3.6 %

ALT stock opened at $10.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $558.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.03. Altimmune, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $14.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALT shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Altimmune in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Read Our Latest Report on ALT

Altimmune Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.