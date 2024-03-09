Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Director Jonathan Rubinstein Sells 5,556 Shares

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,739,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jonathan Rubinstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 9th, Jonathan Rubinstein sold 12,133 shares of Amazon.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $2,074,743.00.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $175.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.55 and a 200-day moving average of $147.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.47, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.12 and a 12 month high of $180.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. King Wealth increased its position in Amazon.com by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. King Wealth now owns 29,352 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,001,000. SP Asset Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 129,316 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $16,858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,263 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 14,613 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.95.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

