Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,720,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,136,295 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.80% of Ameren worth $353,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ameren by 8.7% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ameren by 28.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Ameren by 36.4% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ameren by 11.2% during the third quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 3,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Ameren by 30.4% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,286,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,081,000 after purchasing an additional 532,800 shares in the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Ameren from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on Ameren from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI downgraded Ameren from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ameren from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ameren from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $513,989.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,434 shares in the company, valued at $17,422,883.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $513,989.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,422,883.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $115,241.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,385,328.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $73.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.84. Ameren Co. has a 12 month low of $67.03 and a 12 month high of $91.18.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). Ameren had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameren Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.67%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

