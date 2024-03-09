American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Hits New 12-Month High on Strong Earnings

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $26.44 and last traded at $25.43, with a volume of 3928563 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.45.

The apparel retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

American Eagle Outfitters declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback 30,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AEO. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th. TD Cowen increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.82.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $47,047.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,459 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,639. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $47,047.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 106,634 shares of company stock worth $2,198,937. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 32.1% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 596,391 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,906,000 after buying an additional 145,038 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,729,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 518.9% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 113,274 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 94,973 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 15.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 95,415 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 12,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter worth approximately $4,481,000. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.13.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

