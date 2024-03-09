American Express (NYSE:AXP) Sets New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

American Express (NYSE:AXP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $224.69 and last traded at $222.99, with a volume of 477814 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $218.45.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. American Express’s payout ratio is 21.41%.

Get American Express alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on American Express from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

American Express Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $201.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.64. The company has a market cap of $161.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American Express will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $14,774,215.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,022,097.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,047 shares of company stock worth $36,528,388 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

(Get Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.