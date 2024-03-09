American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Barrington Research

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barrington Research from $8.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for American Public Education’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on APEI. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of American Public Education in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Public Education from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.00.

APEI opened at $12.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.08 million, a PE ratio of -4.18, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.25. American Public Education has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $16.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APEI. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in American Public Education by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in American Public Education by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in American Public Education by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in American Public Education by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Public Education by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 136 degree programs and 115 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, public health, public administration, and business administration.

