American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American Realty Investors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ARL opened at $19.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 9.23 and a quick ratio of 9.23. American Realty Investors has a 52-week low of $11.69 and a 52-week high of $31.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.55.

Get American Realty Investors alerts:

Institutional Trading of American Realty Investors

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in American Realty Investors by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 15,729 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Realty Investors by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 5,557 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in American Realty Investors by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in American Realty Investors by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 6,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in American Realty Investors by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter.

American Realty Investors Company Profile

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.