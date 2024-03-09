American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Holdings Lifted by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC grew its position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in American States Water were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AWR. Quarry LP bought a new position in American States Water in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of American States Water by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American States Water by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American States Water in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American States Water in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

AWR stock opened at $72.33 on Friday. American States Water has a 12 month low of $70.22 and a 12 month high of $95.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. American States Water had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $125.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that American States Water will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.04%.

AWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of American States Water from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger purchased 1,400 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.21 per share, for a total transaction of $99,694.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,850 shares in the company, valued at $416,578.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

