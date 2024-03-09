Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 106,158 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,527,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,158 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.74% of MGM Resorts International worth $92,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 2.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 80,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.3% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 23,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 12,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 34,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MGM shares. StockNews.com lowered MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.90.

NYSE MGM opened at $42.47 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $34.12 and a one year high of $51.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.51 and a 200 day moving average of $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.18.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.39. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $1,344,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,204,348.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,275. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total value of $1,344,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,204,348.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,100 in the last ninety days. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

