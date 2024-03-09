Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 116,453 Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,352,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,453 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 4.61% of Primo Water worth $101,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRMW. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Primo Water by 0.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 149,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Primo Water by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 46,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Primo Water by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Primo Water by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 141,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Primo Water by 26.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRMW opened at $16.51 on Friday. Primo Water Co. has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $16.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Primo Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.48%.

A number of analysts have commented on PRMW shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Primo Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Primo Water from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Primo Water has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, and Renü brands in the United States; Canadian Springs, Labrador Source, and Amazon Springs brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

