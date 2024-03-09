Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 836,474 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 176.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,311,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 836,474 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $86,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the first quarter worth about $29,000. ING Groep NV bought a new position in Hasbro during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Hasbro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $51.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.13. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.66 and a 12 month high of $73.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.90.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 16.34% and a negative net margin of 29.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is presently -26.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Hasbro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.78.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

