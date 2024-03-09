Ameriprise Financial Inc. Boosts Holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,606,506 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 847,953 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 1.98% of AAON worth $91,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AAON by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,384,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $700,098,000 after buying an additional 775,266 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AAON by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,578,876 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,709,000 after purchasing an additional 56,148 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in AAON by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,385,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,751 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AAON by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,329,064 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $189,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of AAON by 321.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,819,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,061,000 after buying an additional 1,387,594 shares during the last quarter. 47.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AAON alerts:

AAON Trading Up 0.8 %

AAON opened at $81.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 38.32 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.54. AAON, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.24 and a 12-month high of $88.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.87.

AAON Announces Dividend

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $306.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.35 million. AAON had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 27.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AAON news, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 18,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total transaction of $1,305,846.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,473 shares in the company, valued at $973,963.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $2,156,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,439.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 18,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total value of $1,305,846.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,963.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,064 shares of company stock worth $4,572,247 over the last ninety days. 19.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAON Profile

(Free Report)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.