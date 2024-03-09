Ameriprise Financial Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Free Report) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,088,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,716 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 3.28% of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $94,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 14,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.5% during the third quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 244,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,990,000 after purchasing an additional 29,018 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 135.5% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 15,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 9,027 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.8% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period.

EAGG opened at $47.26 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $44.07 and a 52-week high of $48.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.11 and its 200-day moving average is $46.30.

The iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated bonds from issuers evaluated for favorable ESG practices. EAGG was launched on Oct 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

