Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 100,204 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 872,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,204 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.52% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $88,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MGV. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 95.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock opened at $115.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.55. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $96.12 and a 12 month high of $116.40.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

