Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 88,456 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 815,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,456 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 2.28% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $90,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,392,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,231,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,428,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $161,452,000 after acquiring an additional 100,515 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth $10,944,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 56,753.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 93,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,603,000 after acquiring an additional 93,643 shares during the period. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $130.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.42 and a beta of 0.67. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $138.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.58.

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 0.59%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 361.71%.

In related news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 500 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $65,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,612 shares in the company, valued at $473,677.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on THG. TheStreet raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $124.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.00.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

