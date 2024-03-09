Ameriprise Financial Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 817,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,302 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.68% of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $86,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 137,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,577,000 after purchasing an additional 14,576 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 39,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,174,000 after acquiring an additional 20,766 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Milestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 72.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

BATS ITA opened at $129.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.44 and its 200-day moving average is $117.86. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $145.00 and a 12-month high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

