Ameriprise Financial Inc. Grows Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,773,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 406,164 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $89,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $45,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $60.21 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $44.75 and a 52-week high of $60.96. The company has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.81 and its 200 day moving average is $54.21.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.