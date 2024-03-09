Ameriprise Financial Inc. Grows Stock Position in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 136.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 863,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 498,000 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in BILL were worth $93,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. Quarry LP raised its position in BILL by 173.4% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in BILL in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in BILL during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in BILL by 178.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in BILL during the second quarter valued at about $52,000.

Shares of BILL opened at $68.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 178.43 and a beta of 1.66. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.94 and a 1 year high of $139.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.58.

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.26. BILL had a negative net margin of 9.67% and a positive return on equity of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $318.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.62 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BILL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BILL from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of BILL from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of BILL from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on BILL from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.85.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

