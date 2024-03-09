Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $88.92 Million Stock Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 612,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,305 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $88,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 27.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,548,000 after buying an additional 28,536 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 20.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RGA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $171.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $191.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.90.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $182.23 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.99 and a 12 month high of $184.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $170.39 and a 200-day moving average of $158.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.88.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 19.17 EPS for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,966 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $542,422.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,061,521.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $542,422.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,061,521.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald Herrmann acquired 440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $166.78 per share, with a total value of $73,383.20. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 440 shares in the company, valued at $73,383.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,462 shares of company stock valued at $1,162,239. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

