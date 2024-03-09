Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $89.22 Million Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Free Report) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,855,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260,977 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 3.93% of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $89,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 72,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 45.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 36,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 406.5% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $49.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.13 and a 200-day moving average of $48.56. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.65 and a 1 year high of $49.41.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.1461 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.