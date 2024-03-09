Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $97 Million Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 105.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,250,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,152,670 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.23% of Copart worth $97,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avenir Corp grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 99.8% during the third quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 1,607,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,273,000 after buying an additional 803,128 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 109.8% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Shelton Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 126.7% during the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 217,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,371,000 after buying an additional 121,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 121.9% during the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 13,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 7,529 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Copart Trading Down 0.5 %

CPRT stock opened at $54.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.55. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.62 and a 1-year high of $55.83. The stock has a market cap of $52.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.54 and a beta of 1.22.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Copart had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 33.41%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

