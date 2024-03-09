Ameriprise Financial Inc. Increases Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 89.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 350,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,353 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $96,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at $126,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 8,927 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,163,000 after purchasing an additional 275,725 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 21.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on SMCI. Barclays lifted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $691.00 to $961.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $450.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,040.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,350.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $765.25.

Super Micro Computer Trading Down 1.7 %

SMCI opened at $1,140.01 on Friday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.25 and a 12 month high of $1,229.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.99, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $632.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $397.88.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.65. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. Super Micro Computer’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 19.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total transaction of $25,123,772.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total transaction of $25,123,772.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,708,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,289 shares of company stock valued at $30,197,681 in the last three months. 17.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

