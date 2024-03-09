Ameriprise Financial Inc. Increases Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 214.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,727,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,178,754 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $103,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 92.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 6,983.3% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the third quarter valued at $28,000. 76.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 115,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $9,150,743.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,682 shares in the company, valued at $34,138,609.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $693,251.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $19,506,987. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 115,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $9,150,743.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 432,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,138,609.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 182,490 shares of company stock worth $13,723,423. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IRM

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $81.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $48.94 and a 52 week high of $82.19.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 178.02%. Iron Mountain’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 412.70%.

Iron Mountain Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.