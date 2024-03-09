Ameriprise Financial Inc. Increases Stock Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,480,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,543 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 1.01% of US Foods worth $98,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in US Foods by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,510,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,983 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in US Foods by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,841,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,002,000 after acquiring an additional 167,929 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in US Foods by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,313,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,684,000 after acquiring an additional 257,503 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in US Foods by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,136,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,021,000 after acquiring an additional 380,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in US Foods by 189.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,651,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,672,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045,213 shares during the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of US Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of US Foods from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of US Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

US Foods Stock Down 2.9 %

USFD stock opened at $52.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. US Foods Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $33.96 and a fifty-two week high of $54.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.38. The stock has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other US Foods news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $131,610,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,932,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,975,313.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other US Foods news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $131,610,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,932,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,975,313.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David A. Rickard sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $2,626,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,802,423.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

