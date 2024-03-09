Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 693,985 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,476,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 693,985 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 1.89% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $99,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1,065.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 510.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BLV opened at $72.73 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $62.95 and a 1-year high of $77.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.32 and a 200-day moving average of $70.13.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.2617 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

