Ameriprise Financial Inc. Reduces Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,867,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,658 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Invitation Homes worth $86,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INVH. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 143.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 848.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of INVH opened at $35.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.13. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.49 and a 12-month high of $36.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $624.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.51 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.53.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

