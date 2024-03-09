Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 116,810 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,336,346 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 116,810 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of Best Buy worth $92,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 46.8% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 442 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,215 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 3.2% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 1.1% during the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 15,290 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Best Buy from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $68.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.80.

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 313,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $24,147,644.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 199,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,351,512.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 110,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $8,544,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 19,566,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,617,266. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 313,728 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $24,147,644.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 199,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,351,512.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 473,103 shares of company stock worth $36,326,105 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

BBY stock opened at $78.58 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.30 and a fifty-two week high of $86.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.21. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The business had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.08%.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

