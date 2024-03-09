Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 16,832 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 961,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,832 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $90,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covenant Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 3.4% in the second quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Entegris by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 2.1% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Entegris

In other Entegris news, CAO Michael Sauer sold 1,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total value of $251,428.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,788.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 2,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.49, for a total value of $344,239.93. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,769 shares in the company, valued at $3,104,906.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Sauer sold 1,897 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total transaction of $251,428.38. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,788.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,939 shares of company stock valued at $5,951,089. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Stock Down 3.7 %

Entegris stock opened at $140.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.66 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.33. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.37 and a 1-year high of $146.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $812.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.95 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on ENTG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Entegris from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Craig Hallum upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Entegris from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.64.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

