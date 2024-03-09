Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 21,760 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,760 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Constellation Brands worth $88,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 1,175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 3,833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth $40,000. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $257.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.80. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.15 and a 52 week high of $273.65.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total value of $88,746,200.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,629,409.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Argus lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.24.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

