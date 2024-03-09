Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $46.31, but opened at $45.08. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $45.60, with a volume of 39,956 shares trading hands.

Specifically, COO Mary Z. Luo sold 133,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total value of $7,875,640.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,321,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,902,984.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, COO Mary Z. Luo sold 133,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total value of $7,875,640.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,321,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,902,984.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.37, for a total transaction of $30,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,960,721.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 279,030 shares of company stock worth $15,717,833 in the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMPH shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 449.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 793,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,082,000 after acquiring an additional 649,001 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 396.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 808,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,727,000 after acquiring an additional 645,917 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 348.7% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 592,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,648,000 after acquiring an additional 460,473 shares in the last quarter. Boone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,740,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 347.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 290,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,903,000 after acquiring an additional 225,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API).

