Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 27.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,069 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,767,340 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $316,424,000 after purchasing an additional 40,705 shares during the last quarter. Longbow Finance SA purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,155,000. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 85,744 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 172,215 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,464,000 after purchasing an additional 22,453 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 210,447 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,675,000 after purchasing an additional 54,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $110.40 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $72.00 and a 1-year high of $112.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.30.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 28.30%.

In other news, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $2,212,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total value of $10,467,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,391,200.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total transaction of $2,212,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 305,000 shares of company stock valued at $31,846,050. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

APH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.11.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

