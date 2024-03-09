ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Acquired by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,435 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ANSS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 10.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,182,022 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,362,816,000 after purchasing an additional 955,288 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,524,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,025,560,000 after purchasing an additional 110,111 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,548,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,171,822,000 after purchasing an additional 76,787 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,002,717 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $595,908,000 after purchasing an additional 11,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,909,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $629,206,000 after purchasing an additional 41,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSYS Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $335.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $338.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $313.83. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $258.01 and a twelve month high of $364.31. The company has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.48, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Insider Activity at ANSYS

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.23. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 22.05%. The firm had revenue of $805.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total value of $69,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,830.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ANSS. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $356.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ANSYS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANSYS

ANSYS Company Profile

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.