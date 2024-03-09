Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Shares Bought by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,886 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 151,265 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,976 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,651 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. 52.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.63.

Antero Midstream Price Performance

Shares of AM opened at $13.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $13.72.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 35.69%. The company had revenue of $260.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 116.88%.

Antero Midstream Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

