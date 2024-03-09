Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Stake Lessened by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,075 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Apartment Income REIT worth $5,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 77.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,101,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292,636 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 1,327.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,969,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,350 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter worth $53,319,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 13.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,563,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,150 shares during the period. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 195.6% in the third quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,555,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Income REIT Stock Performance

AIRC stock opened at $32.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.10. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $28.22 and a fifty-two week high of $37.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Apartment Income REIT Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian acquired 889 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.50 per share, with a total value of $28,003.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apartment Income REIT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.71.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 76 communities totaling 27,010 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

