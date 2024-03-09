Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $75.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Apogee Therapeutics traded as high as $67.21 and last traded at $64.71, with a volume of 183762 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.69.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on APGE. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Apogee Therapeutics from $44.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Apogee Therapeutics from $46.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Apogee Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.83.
Apogee Therapeutics Trading Up 3.5 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.29.
Apogee Therapeutics Company Profile
Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.
