Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $75.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Apogee Therapeutics traded as high as $67.21 and last traded at $64.71, with a volume of 183762 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.69.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on APGE. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Apogee Therapeutics from $44.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Apogee Therapeutics from $46.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Apogee Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on APGE

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apogee Therapeutics

Apogee Therapeutics Trading Up 3.5 %

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.06% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.29.

Apogee Therapeutics Company Profile

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

Featured Stories

